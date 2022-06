by In

Kenora, Ontario – Local paramedics warn of crisis with ambulance wait times, staff shortages

Montreal, Quebec – 24 ambulances missing this weekend in Montreal due to worker shortages

Atlantic City, New Jersey – First of its kind NJ memorial to decorated WWII medic to be unveiled in 2023

County Durham, UK – Wife of former NHS paramedic dies of heart attack after 90 min wait for ambulance

Melbourne, Australia – Hospital crisis: Palliative care patient dies on ambulance stretcher at hospital

Queensland, Australia – Paramedics, health workers, and police challenge COVID vaccine mandates in Supreme Court

New South Wales, Australia – Paramedics to continue industrial campaign