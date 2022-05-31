** New York EMT charged with assaulting police officer

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A New York EMT from Staten Island has been charged with assaulting a police officer, six years after he was arrested on a similar charge in 2015. That is the word from PIX 11 (Al Jondenero/May 31) which said Nicholas McGowan, 27, has also been tagged with operating a motor vehicle with a BAC .08 of 1 % alcohol, driving while ability impaired by alcohol and refusal to take a breath test. According to the news site, the Tuesday morning incident occurred around 1 a.m. and resulted in the officer being taken to hospital for treatment of minor facial injuries. There is no word on McGowan’s next court date.