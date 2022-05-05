by In

St. John’s, Newfoundland – Teamsters union recognizes Paramedics Services Week

Calgary, Alberta – Alberta government creates more EMS positions, but union says it’s not enough.

St. Charles, Missouri – Friends remember paramedic killed after collapsing under barbell in gym

Oshkosh, Wisconsin – Conference prepares first responders, community for active threat situations

West Midlands, UK – Ambulances are approaching Titanic moment that could see them stop responding to 999 calls

Queensland, Australia – Alarming figures show ambulance ramping rise

New South Wales, Australia – Paramedics ramp up industrial action