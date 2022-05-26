** Escalating fuel costs for ambulances and other public vehicles in Waterloo Region, Ontario could cause budget overrun of $9 million

CANADA NEWS

** The increasingly escalating cost of fuel for ambulances and other city vehicles may cause at least one Ontario metropolis to go over budget by around $9 million this year. That is the word from The Record (Liz Monteiro/May 25) which said a meeting of Waterloo Region councilors Wednesday heard that fuel costs have jumped 66 % over the $13.7 million allocated in the 2022 budget. Regional Coun. Tom Galloway said the shortfall would have to be reconciled, with hints that property taxes may now need to rise. Near out of control inflation is also paying a role. A preliminary budget for 2023 will be vetted in June.