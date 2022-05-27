** Alleged killer of FDNY EMT found unfit to stand trial in her death

** The alleged killer of a Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMT has been found unfit to stand trial. That is the word from the Norwood News (Sile Moloney/May 26) which said Jose Gonzalez, who appeared in court Thursday, is facing both first and second degree murder charges, manslaughter, robbery, vehicular manslaughter, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence in relation to the death of Yadira Arroyo. According to the newspaper, Gonzalez stands accused of running her over with her own ambulance March 16, 2017. Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark said his office intends to prosecute the defendant once he is cleared for trial. In the meantime, Gonzalez is being sent to a psychiatric facility.