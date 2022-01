by In

Vancouver, BC – 2021 was the busiest year on record for BC’s paramedics

Montreal, Quebec – Ambulance company launches campaign to end violence against paramedics

Calgary, Alberta – Head of paramedics union wants more done to protect staff

Calgary, Alberta – Paramedics need government help as Omicron worsens staff crisis: union

Maxatawny Twp., Pennsylvania – Medics attacked with pepper spray, troopers say

West Midlands, UK – Parents’ 36 minute ambulance wait as baby turns blue