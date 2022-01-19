** Former Texas paramedic charged with child sex assaults

** A former Texas paramedic from Jasper has been charged with sexually assaulting a child. That is the word from KJAS (Mike Lout/January 18) which said current Houston resident James Patrick Gill, 46, has been charged with sexual assault of a child x 4 pertaining to incidents in January of 2010, as well as in December 1993 and June 1994 in Jasper. According to the news site, Gill, who was arrested on January 1, 2021, was taken into custody after being nabbed for driving while intoxicated. Officers then learned of his other charges. Currently, he remains in Conroe’s Montgomery County Jail pending the posting of a $750,000 bond. There is no word on specifics of the tags or on an upcoming court date.