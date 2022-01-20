** Funeral service set for California paramedic/firefighter killed in off-duty skiing accident

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A memorial service has been set for Friday for a California paramedic/firefighter killed in an off-duty skiing accident January 8th. Noozhawk (Janene Scully/January 19) said the commemoration for Santa Barbara County Fire Department medic Joseph De Anda, 33, will take place at 11 a.m. at the Pacific Christian Center with a graveside service to follow at 1 p.m. Anda, who graduated high school in 2006 and received his Bachelor’s degree in 2018, worked a variety of EMS jobs during his career. Along with toiling with San Luis Ambulance, American Medical Response, Calstar, and Mercy Air, he also worked at one point with the County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher. Prior to emergency services, he had been a youth reporter for KCOY. Anda was remembered as a natural and positive leader with excellent communication skills.