by In

Toronto, Ontario – Paramedic services maxed out as Omicron spreads

Montreal, Quebec – Hundreds of first responders in isolation, causing service delays

Hardin County, Kentucky – Man charged with striking EMT

St. Louis, Missouri – COVID surge causing long ambulance wait times

Little Rock, Arkansas – New COVID-19 wave, staff shortages delay ambulances

Sydney, Australia – Parents reveal how their baby nearly died at birth due to ambulance crisis during COVID pandemic

Victoria, Australia – Victorians urged to leave Triple 0 for emergencies, as paramedics are stretched to the limit