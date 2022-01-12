** UK paramedic targeted by laser beam while responding to call

** A Carlisle paramedic is recovering after having a laser pen shone in his eyes as he treated a cardiac arrest patient Friday. The BBC (January 12) said the North West Ambulance Service practitioner was targeted by the beam as he alighted from the ambulance. According to the news site, the provider’s vision immediately blurred, though he was eventually able to return to work. A spokesman for the service said fortunately the incident did not result in a permanent loss of vision for the medic. Sector manager Rhonda Stanger said NWAS has now contacted police with the intent of pursuing prosecution. There is no word on whether or not a suspect has been identified.