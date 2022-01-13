** Texas medic killed in wrong way crash in Houston

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Texas paramedic is dead after being killed in a wrong way crash on Houston’s Westpark Tollway Saturday. That is the word from KTRK (Briana Conner/January 12) which said Sarah Kaderli died after a speeding motorist attempted to pass an opposing bus near Fondren, striking her ambulance head-on. According to the news site, an occupant of the car was also killed while a third person is in critical condition in hospital. A fourth was treated and released. Police continue to investigate. Sarah’s death, meanwhile, comes 23 years after her brother also died in a car crash. Funeral services are set for Friday in Fredericksburg at Bridge Church at 1 p.m.