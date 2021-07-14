** Florida paramedic/firefighter commits suicide while on-duty at station

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Details are sketchy but the US Fire Administration is reporting that a Palm Beach County, Florida paramedic/firefighter committed suicide while on duty Monday afternoon. According to the USFA, the medic has been identified as Joseph Deltergo. WPTV (Matt Papaycik/July 12) said police were called to Loxahatchee Acreage Fire Rescue Station # 26 around 2:40 p.m. to attend a shooting. A crime scene van was also present at the site. EMS1 (Jesse Forand/July 12) said Deltergo was on-duty when the incident happened. He had worked with the department for 16 years at the time of his death. Information on surviving family members was not available at press time. Funeral services are pending.