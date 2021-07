by In

Winnipeg, Manitoba – WFPS tabs Christian Schmidt as next chief

Vancouver, BC – Delayed ambulance response in deadly Sea to Sky crash a sign of bigger problems, ER nurse says

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Regional workers, including paramedics can strike July 24th

Cleveland, Ohio – DOJ says black EMS captains can prove bias without material harm

Fort Wayne, Indiana – Ambulance service’s staff losses raise alarms

Mountain Creek, New Jersey – Injured EMT settles suit against Mountain Creek for $1.75 million

KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa – KZN paramedics unable to reach patients after ambulance stoned