Vancouver, BC – Paramedic sheds light on conditions while working during province’s heatwave…”The hospital was a war zone.”

New City, New York – Former volunteer ambulance corps president pleads guilty to stealing $70K

Wells, Maine – New virtual training for EMS to handle youth emergency medical calls

East of England, UK – 20 % rise in assaults on region’s ambulance staff in a year

Scotland, UK – Boozy Scots yob who stole an ambulance and went on a 10mph joyride laughs as he’s jailed

Christchurch, New Zealand – Woman left in agony on city street waited for ambulance for over an hour

Gauteng, South Africa – EMS using armoured vehicle because of attacks on paramedics