Vancouver, BC – Paramedic sheds light on conditions while working during province’s heatwave…”The hospital was a war zone.”
New City, New York – Former volunteer ambulance corps president pleads guilty to stealing $70K
Wells, Maine – New virtual training for EMS to handle youth emergency medical calls
East of England, UK – 20 % rise in assaults on region’s ambulance staff in a year
Scotland, UK – Boozy Scots yob who stole an ambulance and went on a 10mph joyride laughs as he’s jailed
Christchurch, New Zealand – Woman left in agony on city street waited for ambulance for over an hour
Gauteng, South Africa – EMS using armoured vehicle because of attacks on paramedics