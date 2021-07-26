** Utah paramedics swamped after being called to attend 20 car pile-up on highway; 7 dead, many critically injured

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Utah paramedics serving Kanosh were hopping Sunday after being called to attend a 20-car pile-up on Interstate 15 caused by a freak sandstorm. That is the word from KTVB (AP/July 26) which said the afternoon crash saw both ground and air EMS respond. According to the news site, many victims in critical condition were transported to hospital. Seven people were killed, five from one vehicle. A Highway Patrol spokesman said several children were among the victims. Kanosh is 160 south of Salt Lake City.