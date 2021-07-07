by In

Thunder Bay, Ontario – Superior North EMS to ask city council for staffing increase as 911 calls rise

Regina, Saskatchewan – Sask. using virtual reality tech to make recruiting paramedics easier

Ardmore, Pennsylvania – Three EMS personnel hospitalized, one firefighter dead after hit by SUV

Houston, Texas – Ambulance hijacker’s bond is $1,550,000

New York, New York – Man shot after fleeing ambulance, swinging pipe at officers: NYPD

Tucson, Arizona – Vigil held for EMT who is still in critical condition after fire turned shooting spree

Coventry, UK – Patient waited 17 hours on the floor for ambulance