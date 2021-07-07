by In

London, Ontario – Paramedics drove the equivalent of 47.5 times around the world and delivered a lot of babies in 2020

Niverville, Manitoba – Town lobbying for eradication of paramedic fees

Brooklyn, New York – Off-duty paramedic dies suddenly at home

Oakland, California – Off-duty paramedic/firefighter saves overdose victim on international flight

Houston, Texas – Catalytic converter thieves hit ambulance company, nonprofit focused on helping the community

Little Rock, Arkansas – Ambulance managers finding ways to deal with patient delays brought on by COVID case spike