** Unsafe driving crackdown in Toronto sees scores of speeding and red light tickets issued to emergency responders

CANADA NEWS

** Toronto paramedics were handed 62 speeding tickets and 23 red light tickets in the past year. That is the word from CP24 (July 9) which said the citations are part of a citywide crackdown on unsafe driving. According to the news site, tickets handed to all city-owned vehicles amounted to about two per day by the automated enforcement system. Police received 244 speeding tickets and 19 red light tickets, while fire got 61 speeding tags and 15 red light tags. Employees being handed the notices must prove they were en route to emergencies in order to avoid paying the fines. The news site did not say how many medics paid for their own citations.