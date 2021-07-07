by In

Vancouver, BC – “This isn’t a heat wave issue”: BC paramedics say there’s a systemic crisis in emergency care

Vancouver, BC – The awful toll of BC’s deadly heat wave laid bare: Hundreds dead, paramedics on stress leave and citizens asking — what went wrong?

Portland, Maine – New Hampshire EMT goes into cardiac arrest while helping patient in cardiac arrest

Greenville, South Carolina – Paramedic commended for heroic efforts at bank fire

Fairfax, Virginia – Paramedic recognized for off-duty rescue of drowning girl

Northamptonshire, UK – Investigation launched to find abhorent and malicious hoaxer after 999 call to baby trapped in smash