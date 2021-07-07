by

Vancouver, BC – Paramedics brace for more hot weather

Calgary, Alberta – Stampede breakfast thanks city’s first responders

Tybee, Georgia – Ambulance response delayed in fatal lightning strike

Wichita, Kansas – Paramedics leaving because of department head

Henderson County, North Carolina – Relief fund set up for 2 EMTs injured in crash

Derbeyshire, UK – Paramedic avoids sack despite calling co-worker ‘fat porker’ and grabbing her bum

KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa – Private ambulance association pulls vehicles off the road as protests continue