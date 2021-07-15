** Illinois city spending $100,000 to rapidly test first responders for COVID-19

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Illinois bean counters in Springfield are spending $100,000 to do rapid COVID-19 testing on first responders. That is the word from News Channel 20 (Alyssa Hui/July 14) which said the expenditure is being touted since not all emergency services workers are vaccinated. According to the news site, only 77 % of Springfield Fire Department staff have gotten both jabs. City Budget Director Bill McCarty said periodic testing will continue until the pandemic concludes. The money will be used to pay the University of Illinois which does the testing. A formal approval for the plan will be given next Tuesday at the City Council meeting.