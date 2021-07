by In

Warwick, Rhode Island – Two firefighters get their EMT licences back after patient’s death

New York, New York – Family and friends pay tribute to EMT months after COVID death

Minneapolis, Minnesota – EMS union says new uniforms make them look like police; demand change

West Midlands, UK – “There is no question patients are coming to harm”: Ambulance trusts on ‘black alert’ as 999 demand soars