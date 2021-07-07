by In

Melfort, Saskatchewan – STARS air ambulance adds new helicopter to fleet

Vancouver, BC – Ambulance call volumes set records during heat wave

Essex-Windsor, Ontario – EMS chief awarded for outstanding contribution

Raleigh, North Carolina – “There was a higher power looking out for me.” Wake paramedic recounts getting shot during EMS call

New York, New York – The Earn While You Learn program looks to fix NYC’s paramedic labor crisis

Louisville, Kentucky – Metro EMS to add triage nurses as part of city’s new budget

Warwick, Rhode Island – One of two EMT/firefighters involved in patient death incident has EMT licence reinstated