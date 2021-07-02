** Florida EMT from Polk County appears in court on charges related to January 6th storming of Capitol

** A Florida EMT from Polk County faced a Tampa judge Wednesday in relation to the January 6th incident at the nation’s capital. WTSP (June 30) said Joshua Doolin, who worked for Polk County Fire Rescue, faced the court alongside two others also allegedly involved. According to the news site, the three are in custody. The exact charges leveled against the trio remain unclear. Three other Tampa Bay residents, however, have also been tagged. One Clearwater man was alleged to have assaulted Capitol police officers with a wooden plank and fire extinguisher, while a Lakeland woman stands accused of storming the complex. A third man, Adam Johnson, was nabbed by police after being identified as the person who took Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s lectern.