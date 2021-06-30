** South African ambulance crew hijacked, ambulance stolen then ditched

** A Mdantsane EMS crew in East London, Eastern Cape narrowly escaped injury Monday after they were overtaken by armed thugs and robbed of their ambulance. That is the word from SA People News (June 30) which said the incident resulted in the EMS unit being dumped after the thieves removed its engine. According to the news site, three armed men driving a Toyota Tazz took the prehospital crew by surprise while they stopped at roadside talking with dispatchers. The incident is similar to one that took place last month in KwaZulu-Natal. In that instance, armed robbers attacked the medics while they were also pulled over and robbed them of their belongings. The South African Emergency Personnel Union (SAEPU), meanwhile, condemned the robberies and asked anyone with related information to contact police.