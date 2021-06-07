** Ontario paramedic charged with child porn tags

CANADA NEWS

** A Hamilton, Ontario paramedic and member of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) auxiliary has been arrested on child porn charges. That is the word from Yahoo News (June 4) which said Todd Boylan, 47, has also been tagged with theft under $5,000 x 9. According to the news site, Boylan stands accused of possessing child porn on or around April 6th and making child porn between June 1, 2020 and March 18, 2021. The theft charges, meanwhile, involve allegedly stealing men’s underwear from the Simcoe Recreation Centre change room between 2016-19. Boylan was arrested May 27th and has since been suspended from his OPP job. He is also apparently not currently working as a paramedic in the city. Union spokesman Mario Posteraro (Ontario Public Service Employees Union Local 256) said Boylan has denied the charges and will fight for exoneration. His next court date is June 22nd.