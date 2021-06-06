by In

Cattaraugas County, New York – Blasedell man arrested for punching paramedic in face

Garland County, Arkansas – Paramedic who stole dead patient’s ring in 2019 pleads guilty

Des Moines, Washington – Ambulance unit now carrying blood for in-field transfusions

Bolton, UK – Ambulance staff at wit’s end over 40 new minute drive time procedure say unions

Sydney, Australia – Paramedics injured in shocking crash

New South Wales, Australia – Just one third of people having a heart attack call an ambulance, Heart Foundation survey says

Tasmania, Australia – Woman waited an hour for an ambulance due to paramedic unavailability, inquiry told