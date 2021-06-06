by In

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario – Calls spike at helpline for first responders as pandemic drags on

Vancouver, BC – Dispatch system snags add to growing concern over BC ambulance delays

Annapolis, Maryland – Memorial services honor fallen first responders

New York, New York – Mayoral hopeful promises pay raises for EMTs after union endorsement

New Orleans, Louisiana – It took 3 hours for NOPD to respond to carjacking that hurt boy; EMS never showed up

KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa – KZN paramedics want to be treated fairly by Health Department