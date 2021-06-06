by In

Charlottetown, PEI – Mobile mental health units with paramedics ready to roll this fall, government says

Twentynine Palms, California – Verdict reached in SoCal Navy medic death probe case

Cleveland, Ohio – New state law aims to improve stroke response by first responders

New York, New York – Governor unveils new renderings for Essential Workers monument

Honolulu, Hawaii – After a pandemic lull, emergency responders see a big spike in rescue operations in Oahu

Norfolk, UK – Inquest hears ambulance crew thought dying woman was snoring