Scotland facing critical paramedic shortage

** Scotland could soon be facing a critical shortage of paramedics, if a bursary program for trainees is not put into place. That is the word from Glasgow Live (Carla Jenkins/June 25) which said the need is all the more pressing given changes to EMS education requirements set for September. According to the newspaper, former apprenticeship learn-as-you-go programs are now being replaced by the need to complete a three year degree. Currently, both nurses and midwives can receive some form of financial aid. A spokesman for Pay Student Paramedics said without bursaries many potential paramedics will choose a different career. A Scottish Government spokesman, meanwhile, said they are currently working with the Student Awards Agency Scotland to set up the grants.