** North Carolina police arrest two men in connection with Saturday shooting of an EMT

UNITED STATES NEWS

** North Carolina police in Raleigh have arrested two people in connection with the Saturday shooting of an EMT. ABC 11 (June 24) said David Onque Jr., 26, and Keir Melvin, 20, were taken into custody Wednesday. According to the news site, Onque, who was caught following a high speed chase in which he hit a police car, will also be tagged with assault on a government official. The EMS medic, meanwhile, who has not been named, continues to recover at home. There is no word on their next court date.