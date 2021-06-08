** Verdict in trial of two Hamilton, Ontario paramedics expected today

CANADA NEWS

** A pair of Hamilton, Ontario paramedics, tried for failing to provide the necessities of life for a patient 3 ½ years ago, will learn their fate today. That is the word from CBC (Christine Rankin/June 8) which said practitioners Steven Snively, 55, and Christopher Marchant, 32, are awaiting the judge’s verdict in their bench trial. According to the news site, both men are alleged to have failed patient Yosif Al-Hasnawi, 19, after he was shot on December 2, 2017 with a .22-calibre handgun which severed an artery and a vein. The Crown said the practitioners failed to follow both their training and provincial standards in the treatment they offered the teen. Their defense counsel, alternately, argued any mistakes were not criminal and were rooted in unconscious bias towards the Muslim Al-Hasnawi. The alleged shooter, meanwhile, Dale King, was acquitted in 2020 on second-degree murder tags.