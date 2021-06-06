by In

Niagara, Ontario – Hero paramedics who pulled woman from canal among Star Care award recipients

Blaine County, Idaho – County launches chapter of first responder mental health nonprofit

Cleveland, Ohio – 8 EMS units experience brown-outs over the weekend

Muskogee, Oklahoma – Paramedic saves woman from fire at apartment building

Falkirk, UK – Ambulance worker covers bridge with anti-suicide notes after rise in crisis calls

Adelaide, South Australia – Stroke patient waits 40 minutes for ambulance

Gold Coast, Australia – Mistrial declared in case of man accused of spitting blood on paramedic