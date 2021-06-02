** New South Wales paramedics in Australia to strike over wages

AUSTRALIA NEWS

** New South Wales paramedics have slated next week for industrial action. That is the word from 873 AM (Jim Wilson/June 2) which quoted NSW Ambulance Paramedic and Health Services union vice president Steve Fraser as saying the main issue in the dispute is wages. According to the news site, medics are seeking a 4.7 per cent wage hike, at the same time as making wages subject to independent oversight. Fraser said practitioners are fed up with feeling undervalued, especially during the current pandemic. As of next Thursday all 2700 paramedics will only respond to the most serious Triple Zero emergencies.