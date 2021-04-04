Vancouver, BC – BC’s 911 system one step closer to modernization
Linn County, Iowa – Eastern Iowa EMTs gave unauthorized IV to drunk co-worker
Nashville, Tennessee – Video projected on downtown building honors healthcare workers, first responders
Louisville, Kentucky – Cops in dire straits after shooting of EMT Breonna Taylor
East of England, UK – Ambulance trust forced to sign sex harassment agreement
Victoria, Australia – Anger over Vic death waiting for ambulance
Melbourne, Australia – Nurses and paramedics say emergency health network beyond crisis