** North Dakota medics, and other emergency responders, can now carry concealed weapons on calls

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Emergency responders in North Dakota can now carry a concealed weapon on calls to protect themselves. KXNET (Malik Wilson/April 28) said that is the effect of a new bill signed into law by Governor Doug Burgum. According to the news service, medics seeking to be armed will need written permission from their ambulance service or governing body. They will also need a Class 1 concealed weapons licence and must have completed a weapons training course. In addition, the ambulance service must provide a list of those authorized to carry to the authorities.