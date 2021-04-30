** All BC paramedics, first responders and other front line workers to receive COVID jab by mid-May

CANADA NEWS

** All BC paramedics and other first responders, as well as teachers and child care workers could be immunized by mid-May. Global News (Simon Little/April 29) said that is the aim announced by the provincial government which began offering the group jabs in late March. According to the news site, problems with potential blood clots caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine delayed matters a bit, though Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been filling the gaps. Johnson and Johnson shots, meanwhile, which will be available next week, will also be used for front line workers.