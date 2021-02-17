** Minnesota police in Rochester could charge woman with felony assault after attack resulted in medic sustaining concussion

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Minnesota woman from Rochester is facing felony assault charges after attacking an EMT trying to help her. That is the word form 1340 AM (Kim David/February 16) which said Tonia Kruger, 51, who is believed to have been impaired at the time, kicked the 19-year-old Chatfield Ambulance medic in the chest. The provider then hit her head on the vehicle wall. According to the newspaper, the EMS practitioner suffered a moderate concussion as a result. Olmstead County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. James Schueller said Kruger could also be facing an additional assault charge because she spat in the medic’s face. EMS was originally hailed to extricate Kruger after an MVA. Her record shows three prior impaired driving related convictions.