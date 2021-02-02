by In

Calgary, Alberta – Braid: Province must listen to municipal concerns for patient safety after EMS dispatch switch

Toronto, Ontario – Ontario announces nearly $10M for southeastern paramedicine programs

Simcoe County, Ontario – “We’re still not being seen as frontline workers,”…Most Simcoe County paramedics not vaccinated

Sudbury, Ontario – Paramedics take bigger role in high risk police calls

Halifax, Nova Scotia – NS paramedics call for help after reporting more than 40 Code Critical cases in five days

Liverpool, UK – Thugs in school uniform attack ambulance with brick while on emergency call