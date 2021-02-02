St. John’s, Newfoundland – Hundreds of first responders in isolation
Charleston, West Virginia – Bill to provide workers’ comp to first responders with PTSD introduced
Austin, Texas – First responders seeing more carbon monoxide poisoning cases during power outages
Tallahassee, Florida – Bill letting EMS care for police K-9s heads to final committee stop
Mentor, Ohio – First responders add sensory bags to vehicles for people with autism
Wales, UK – Paramedic students vaccinated as they continue to help support services
Adelaide, South Australia – Patients forced to take taxis to hospital during medical emergencies due to ramping