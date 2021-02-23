** West Virginia ambulance hit by flying ice sustains thousands of dollars in damage in freak accident

** A freak accident in West Virginia has left one Cabell County ambulance service thousands of dollars out of pocket after a slab of ice flew off a tractor trailer and hit a moving ambulance last week. That is the word from WSAZ (Amber Sipe/February 22) which said the February 17th incident resulted in the frozen projectile going through the EMS rig’s windshield and into the steering wheel. According to the news site, the steering wheel and dash both now need replacing as may one of the seats due to embedded glass. The driver of the ambulance, meanwhile, also sustained face cuts. Although the driver managed to safely steer the ambulance to a stop following the ordeal, a second unit was called to finish the patient transport to Columbus, Ohio. No one else in the unit was injured.