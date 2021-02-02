by In

Bass River, Nova Scotia – EHS disputes time it took ambulance to arrive at dying NS woman’s home

Kitchener, Ontario – Community paramedicine program to help seniors stay at home longer receives $7.8M funding boost from province

Ottawa, Ontario – City makes major progress in vaccinating first responders

Aurora, Colorado – Independent probe accuses police and paramedics of wrongdoing in death of Elijah McClain

Middletown, Delaware – EMT charged with sexual contact

Washington, D.C. – DC mayor’s office investigates suspicious N95 masks distributed to first responders

Richmond, Virginia – Bills that help first responders hit by COVID-19 advance