by In

Vancouver, BC – BC paramedics sound alarm over longer wait times due to staff shortages, burnout

Sayre, Pennsylvania – Hospital says an ambulance was stolen from it

Wigan, UK – Thief ransacks ambulance responding to 999 emergency

London, UK – Medics get body cameras in bid to reduce attacks

Johannesburg, South Africa – Netcare 911 helicopter broke apart in mid-air, CAA report finds

Lamontville, South Africa – Paramedics attacked and robbed at gunpoint