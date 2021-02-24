** Illinois medics sued for taking photo of near dead body at June riot scene

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A pair of Illinois paramedics from Cicero is being sued for photographing a near dead body at a riot scene this past summer. That is the word from ABC7Chicago (February 23) which said the suit alleges that medics Justin Zheng and Gene Lazcano, along with the city itself, violated the privacy of victim Victor Cazares Jr., 27, and slandered his name. According to the news site, Cazares was at the scene of a June 1st protest outside an area grocery store when he was shot in the head by an unknown person. The suit contends that while Cazares continued breathing the practitioners delayed transport to take one or more photographs. The pics, which may have implied Cazares was a looter, were then posted on the Facebook page of a retired fire department lieutenant. The lieutenant is also being sued. A spokesman for the city said the EMS providers were not employed by the city at the time, but rather by Metro Paramedics. Police continue to investigate.