** Wales EMS crews seeing decided downturn in COVID-19 help hails since vaccinations started

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** EMS crews in Cardiff, Wales are reporting a downturn in COVID-19 emergency calls since efforts to vaccinate against the scourge have stepped up. That is the word from CNN (February 15) which said street medics are saying the hard hit area has seen a sudden, steep drop in the past few days for such help hails. According to the news service, Thursday, for example, saw only 4 COVID EMS calls amidst a population of 400,000. Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford acknowledged the dip, but insisted that his early pre-Christmas lockdown was also important. Currently, Wales has been vaccinating for about 66 days. As of Sunday, the UK as a whole had vaccinated with a first shot 15 million of those deemed most vulnerable.