** Florida paramedic/firefighter charged in relation to US Capitol breach

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Florida paramedic/firefighter from Sanford has been federally charged with disorderly conduct and unlawful entry for participating in the breach of the US Capitol. That is the word from the Opelika-Auburn News (AP/January 12) which said charges were leveled against Andrew Williams on Tuesday. According to the newspaper, Williams, who has worked for Sanford Fire Department since 2016, has been released from Orlando police custody, but has been forced to surrender both his passport and any weapons he owns. He also has to undergo a mental health evaluation and has been prohibited from traveling outside Florida or to the District of Columbia. There is no word on when or if he will go to trial.