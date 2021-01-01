by In

Hamilton, Ontario – Former paramedic on trial says he was shocked when patient died

Toronto, Ontario – Paramedics at breaking point during COVID-19 pandemic

Red Deer, Alberta – City loses local ambulance dispatch

Calgary, Alberta – City says EMS, police dispatch confusion calls for consolidated pause

Windsor, Ontario – Paramedics union worried about ambulance shortage

Kokomo, Florida – Data shows increased usage of volunteer ambulances

Crawley, UK – Australian paramedic in UK’s chaotic COVID-19 surge says most colleagues have caught the virus