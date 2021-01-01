Hamilton, Ontario – Former paramedic on trial says he was shocked when patient died
Toronto, Ontario – Paramedics at breaking point during COVID-19 pandemic
Red Deer, Alberta – City loses local ambulance dispatch
Calgary, Alberta – City says EMS, police dispatch confusion calls for consolidated pause
Windsor, Ontario – Paramedics union worried about ambulance shortage
Kokomo, Florida – Data shows increased usage of volunteer ambulances
Crawley, UK – Australian paramedic in UK’s chaotic COVID-19 surge says most colleagues have caught the virus