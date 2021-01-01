Edmonton, Alberta – EMS and paramedics added to vaccine rollout
Toronto, Ontario – Coronavirus outbreak reported at call centre that dispatches paramedics
Lincoln County, Kentucky – EMT and volunteer firefighter faces child abuse sex charges
Jersey City, New Jersey – NJ unlikely to force first responders to get COVID vaccine
Ocean City, Maryland – Md. bill will make threatening, assaulting first responders a hate crime
Stevenage, UK – Paramedic death crash petition racks up 77K names
Cumbria, UK – Ambulance crews under extreme pressure