Edmonton, Alberta – EMS and paramedics added to vaccine rollout

Toronto, Ontario – Coronavirus outbreak reported at call centre that dispatches paramedics

Lincoln County, Kentucky – EMT and volunteer firefighter faces child abuse sex charges

Jersey City, New Jersey – NJ unlikely to force first responders to get COVID vaccine

Ocean City, Maryland – Md. bill will make threatening, assaulting first responders a hate crime

Stevenage, UK – Paramedic death crash petition racks up 77K names

Cumbria, UK – Ambulance crews under extreme pressure