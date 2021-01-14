** Minnesota flags lowered to half staff to honor life of EMT killed by COVID-19

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Minnesota flags at state and federal facilities will fly at half mast today to honor the life of a paramedic who died from COVID-19 January 7th. That is the word form the International Falls Journal (January 14) which said the order by Gov. Tim Walz will pay tribute to Mille Lacs resident Toby Lee Rowan, 47. During his career, Rowan worked EMS in Hastings, Deer River, Grand Rapids, and Crosby. At the time of his death he was employed with CRMC and the Mille Lacs Health System. He leaves to mourn a wife, two sons, two daughters, his parents, siblings, and two grandchildren. Funeral services are set for today in Crosslake.