Red Deer, Alberta – Mayor says dispatching change will highlight city’s ambulance shortage

Hamilton, Ontario – Paramedic on trial says he feels partially responsible for death of teen killed by gunshot

McAllen, Texas – Officials say not enough first responders have received COVID-19 vaccine

Muskogee, Oklahoma – Shortage of ambulances due to COVID causing police to drive medics to calls

Wigan, UK – All hands on deck as ambulance chiefs move to highest alert level as pandemic leaves paramedics under extreme pressure

Dublin, Republic of Ireland – Paramedics have COVID-19 vaccination appointments cancelled